Uttar Pradesh: State restricts cops from using social media

Lucknow: Police personnel in Uttar Pradesh will now not be able to use Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for personal reasons.

A directive issued by director general of police DS Chauhan has asked police personnel to use social media only for departmental work. The new social media policy also bars police personnel from making video or audio reels on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Avoid trolling on any post or comment

Police personnel should avoid trolling on any post or comment made on social media platforms, according to the policy. They have also been asked to refrain from making videos praising themselves. Comments on posts of any colleague has also been prohibited.

Police personnel on duty have been asked not to relay public grievances on social media and have also been told not to join any controversial group on social media.

Only professional display pictures can be used, according to the policy, which mandates that social media should be used only in the interest of department. The policy further restricts the posting of pictures of any victim. Police personnel also cannot display weapons on social media or forward information without proper verification.

