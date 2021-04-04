Uttar Pradesh: Special team of police to leave for Punjab on Monday to bring back Mukhtar Ansari to Banda Jail

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is sending a special police team to Punjab on Monday to take custody of mafia don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari and bring him back from Ropar Jail to Banda jail.

The IG Chitrakoot K Satyanarayana said a special team from Banda will leave for Punjab on Monday to bring back Mukhtar Ansari back to Banda Jail. “After reaching Ropar in Punjab, the team will complete the paper formalities to take his custody and bring him back,” said the IG, claiming that an adequate security force is being sent to bring him back to UP safely.

A medical check up of Mukhtar Ansari may also be done in Punjab before bringing him back to Banda Jail. On reaching Banda Jail, he will go for mandatory RT PCR test and will be quarantined in a secluded high-security Cell in Banda Jail.

The IG said that security in Banda Jail has been beefed up and additional force would be deployed at the main gate of the Jail and surrounding areas. High alert has been sounded in Banda and adjoining districts. “A watch will be kept on all hotels and guest houses to keep a watch on visitors,” he said.