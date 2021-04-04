Uttar Pradesh: Accident at power plant in Sonbhadra, 13 labourers injured

Lucknow: Over a dozen workers were injured, five of them seriously, when shuttering at Lanco Power Project at Anpara in Sonbhadra district caved in on Sunday morning.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe and officials to supervise the rescue operation. The Chief Minister has issued directives to provide the best medical facility to the injured at government cost and fixed responsibility on those responsible for the incident.

The Chief Minister has directed the Principal Secretary Energy to submit a detailed report by evening to initiate action against those responsible. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

A rescue operation was on to take out people still trapped inside the debris. So far about 13 people have been rescued and admitted to the hospital where the condition of five was stated to be critical.

Angry workers have gathered at the main gate of the unit and raised slogans against the management demanding action against guilty and compensation to their colleagues who were working in the night shift. The police force has been deployed to maintain the law and order.

The incident happened when an inspection was on at an under-construction unit of the power plant. Shuttering for a roof could not take load of people working on it and caved in. Workers’ Union alleged that shuttering was loose not done properly by the project engineers and contractors used poor quality material.