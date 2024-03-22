Uttar Pradesh: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan At Sitapur Jail

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav met incarcerated SP leader Azam Khan at Sitapur Jail and condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for its alleged injustice towards Khan.

Yadav asserted that Khan's family is also facing harassment, describing it as utterly inhumane.

#WATCH | Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arrives at Sitapur to meet Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.



SP leader Azam Khan is lodged in Sitapur jail in a case related to fake birth certificates. pic.twitter.com/T4RoEJwKfD — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Akhilesh Yadav Expresses Confidence In Azam Khan's Pursuit For Justice

Following his visit to Sitapur Jail on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav addressed the media, expressing his optimism for Azam Khan's quest for justice. "Times change. Time is a great force. Justice will be served for Azam Khan," Yadav remarked after spending over 45 minutes in conversation with Khan inside the jail.

Read Also UP: SP Leader Azam Khan Sentenced To 7 Years Imprisonment In Dungarpur Eviction Case

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP After Jail Visit

Directing criticism towards the BJP, Yadav remarked, "The BJP has a track record of fabricating false cases, but ultimately, the truth prevails."

Highlighting the revelation about the BJP through electoral bonds, he added, "Now, the Samajwadi Party will emerge victorious over the BJP."

Read Also Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rift In INDIA Bloc As Akhilesh Denies Seat To Pallavi In UP

Akhilesh Yadav Criticises BJP's Governance Amid Election Anticipation

With the public eagerly anticipating election dates, Yadav noted the irony of BJP-led governments incarcerating chief ministers while their true nature is being exposed through electoral bonds.

Akhilesh Yadav's meeting with Azam Khan is viewed in the context of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It is speculated that following Khan's approval, the candidate for Rampur constituency will be finalized.