 Uttar Pradesh: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan At Sitapur Jail
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan At Sitapur Jail

Uttar Pradesh: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan At Sitapur Jail

Yadav asserted that Khan's family is also facing harassment, describing it as utterly inhumane.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
article-image

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav met incarcerated SP leader Azam Khan at Sitapur Jail and condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for its alleged injustice towards Khan.

Yadav asserted that Khan's family is also facing harassment, describing it as utterly inhumane.

Akhilesh Yadav Expresses Confidence In Azam Khan's Pursuit For Justice

Following his visit to Sitapur Jail on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav addressed the media, expressing his optimism for Azam Khan's quest for justice. "Times change. Time is a great force. Justice will be served for Azam Khan," Yadav remarked after spending over 45 minutes in conversation with Khan inside the jail.

Read Also
UP: SP Leader Azam Khan Sentenced To 7 Years Imprisonment In Dungarpur Eviction Case
article-image

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP After Jail Visit

Directing criticism towards the BJP, Yadav remarked, "The BJP has a track record of fabricating false cases, but ultimately, the truth prevails."

Highlighting the revelation about the BJP through electoral bonds, he added, "Now, the Samajwadi Party will emerge victorious over the BJP."

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rift In INDIA Bloc As Akhilesh Denies Seat To Pallavi In UP
article-image

Akhilesh Yadav Criticises BJP's Governance Amid Election Anticipation

With the public eagerly anticipating election dates, Yadav noted the irony of BJP-led governments incarcerating chief ministers while their true nature is being exposed through electoral bonds.

Akhilesh Yadav's meeting with Azam Khan is viewed in the context of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It is speculated that following Khan's approval, the candidate for Rampur constituency will be finalized.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan At Sitapur Jail

Uttar Pradesh: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan At Sitapur Jail

NHRC Issues Notice To Punjab Govt Over 5 Fatalities From Spurious Liquor Reported In Sangrur...

NHRC Issues Notice To Punjab Govt Over 5 Fatalities From Spurious Liquor Reported In Sangrur...

UP News: Shocking Video Shows Doctor Kicking, Thrashing Patient Inside District Hospital In Mahoba

UP News: Shocking Video Shows Doctor Kicking, Thrashing Patient Inside District Hospital In Mahoba

Chennai: Sexually Harassed Woman Invites Karate Trainer For Drinks, Strangulates Him To Death With...

Chennai: Sexually Harassed Woman Invites Karate Trainer For Drinks, Strangulates Him To Death With...

'Slept On Mattress, No Bed Arranged': Details On Arvind Kejriwal's 1st Night In ED Lock Up

'Slept On Mattress, No Bed Arranged': Details On Arvind Kejriwal's 1st Night In ED Lock Up