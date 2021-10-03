Uttar Pradesh: Eight crushed to death during farmers' protest in Lakhimpur; CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of situation

Lucknow: In a horrific incidents eight farmers were crushed to death while they were going to agitate against farm laws in Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Irate mob of farmers create ruckus, set ablaze vehicles, pelted stones in Tikonia area of Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday after a car owned by the son of union minister of state for home affairs, Ajay Mishra rammed into a procession organized to protest against farm laws. The district administration of Lakhimpur has confirmed the death of six farmers in the incident. Several others have been injured who were rushed to hospital for treatment.

According to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) office-bearers three farmers died on the spot after they were crushed while three others died on way to hospital. After hearing about this incident, a large number of farmers from the nearby areas reached at the spot and started shouting slogans. The vehicle of union minister’s son Monu was burnt along with few others by the agitated mob. The BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has rushed for Lakhimpur from Delhi border after hearing about the incident.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when over hundreds of farmers in Lakhimpur were marching towards Banvirpur locality where the Deputy Chief Minister of UP, K.P. Maurya was to arrive. The Dy CM was to address a meeting of party workers in the area. The farmers had planned to stage demonstration in front of Maurya against farm bills. While farmers were on their way, a car allegedly owned by union minister’s son rammed in their procession injuring many. This agitated the mob and they started creating ruckus. The irate mob of farmers set several vehicles ablaze and pelted stones.

It may be mentioned that the farmers in the Lakhimpur area have been agitating against farm laws for quite some time. A large number of farmers from this district have been taking part in the agitations at Delhi border also.

Priyanka To Visit Lakhimpur

The congress general secretary and in charge of UP Priyanka Gandhi would be visiting Lakhimpur on Monday to meet the families of deceased farmers. Priyanka Gandhi has already sent a team of congress leaders on the spot. The congress state general secretary Saif Naqvi, state secretary Abhishek Patel, Gurmeet Bhullar and former MP Jafar Ali have reached the spot on Monday and met with the agitating farmers. According to a senior congress leader of UP, Priyanka would be coming back from Delhi to Lucknow on Monday and immediately she will leave for Lakhimpur.

Akhilesh Yadav Lashed Out At Yogi---

Reacting to the incident the national president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav said that time has come when farmers would not let any BJP leader enter in their areas. He said that union minister’s son was crushing farmers who were peacefully agitating. A team of SP leaders would visit Lakhimpur on Monday morning. Meanwhile the local leaders have been asked to rush to the spot.

CM Yogi Cancelled All Prog. -----

The chief minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled all his programmes on Sunday and returned to state capital. The UP CM is taking review of the situation. Sensing trouble the state government has sent Additional Director General (ADG), Police, Prashant Kumar on the spot. To control the mob, heavy police force was sent to the area along with the officials of district administration.

