Uttar Pradesh: SIT to recreate crime scene in Atiq, Ashraf murder case | Photo: Representative Image

Prayagraj: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the murder of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf will soon recreate the crime scene as part of its ongoing investigation, revealed sources.

The SIT team will also investigate how many policemen tried to nab the attackers and how much time it took to control them.

Two SITs formed to probe Atiq, Ashraf killing

On Sunday, nearly two days after three persons posing as media persons gunned down gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh police announced formation of two special investigating teams (SITs) to probe the brazen killings.

1st SIT

The first SIT, to be headed by Additional DCP (crime) Satish Chandra, has been formed to probe the murder case registered at Shahganj police station, according to an order issued by Prayagraj Commissioner of Police, Ramit Sharma on Sunday.

2nd SIT

The second SIT has been put together to supervise the first. This SIT will be headed by ADG Prayagraj Zone Bhanu Bhaskar, and would also have Prayagraj Commissioner of Police and the director of Forensic Science Laboratory as its members, stated an order issued by the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, RK Vishwakarma on Sunday.

Atiq, Ashraf killing

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by men posing as journalists on Saturday night, while they were being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Both the gangsters collapsed at the spot after being shot close to point-blank range.

14-day custody for three assailants

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and ordered the setting up of a judicial commission in the matter.

All three assailants -- Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari -- were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court on Sunday.

The last rites of gangster-turned-politician and his brother took place at a family graveyard in the Kasari Masari area of Prayagraj on Sunday.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year.