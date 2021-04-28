Uttar Pradesh: Senior judge of Allahabad High Court succumbs to COVID-19

Lucknow: A senior Judge of Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court Justice Virendra Kumar Srivastava succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday during treatment at the SGPGIMS.

The Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of Justice Srivastava. In a message, they have extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He had tested positive for covid-19 a few days ago and was admitted at the SGPGIMS when he developed respiratory problems. He breathed his last on Wednesday during treatment. His body is being taken to his hometown Maharajganj for cremation.

Born on January 1 1962, Justice Srivastava was appointed as Judge of the Allahabad High Court on November 22, 2018. He graduated in law in 1986 and did his masters in 1988 and started practising as an advocate.

He was selected in the State Judicial Services in 2005 and promoted as District Judge in 2016. He held the coveted post of Principal Secretary Law from September 2016 to November 21 2018 before being elevated as Judge of the Allahabad High Court. He was to retire on December 31 2023.