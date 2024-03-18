Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Aims For 40 Lok Sabha Seats

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

The national general secretary of the Samajwadi Party, Ram Gopal Yadav, has asserted that his party is poised to secure a minimum of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. This statement follows an earlier claim by party president Akhilesh Yadav, who asserted that the SP would clinch victory in all 80 seats in the state.

"We are confident of winning at least 40 seats"

Addressing supporters in Etawah, Yadav cited a strong undercurrent of anti-incumbency against both the Yogi Adityanath-led state government and the central government. "The situation of the INDIA alliance will be very favourable in UP, and we are confident of winning at least 40 seats," said the chief national general secretary.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2019, the BJP-led ruling coalition secured 64 seats, with BJP winning 62 and Apna Dal (S) clinching 2. The Samajwadi Party, in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, managed to secure five seats, while the BSP won 10.

For the upcoming elections, the Samajwadi Party has forged an alliance with the opposition block INDIA to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Electoral bonds controversy

Commenting on the electoral bonds controversy, the Rajya Sabha member criticized the government's stance, stating, "People claim they have eradicated corruption. However, electoral bonds represent a form of corruption unprecedented in any part of the world. The authorities conduct raids and halt actions once a donation is made. In any other country, a government indulging in such practices would have faced removal."

The statements by Ram Gopal Yadav shed light on the SP's electoral ambitions and its stance on prevailing political issues, setting the stage for a heated electoral contest in Uttar Pradesh.