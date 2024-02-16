Uttar Pradesh: Route Change For Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Sparks Controversy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Aurangabad district, Thursday, February 15, 2024. | PTI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has stirred controversy once again as its route has been altered without official permission. Originally scheduled to traverse from Kanpur to Bundelkhand, the yatra will now redirect through Rajasthan via the Muslim-dominated area of Moradabad, passing through Agra.

The decision to deviate from the initial route has raised eyebrows, particularly as it lacks authorisation from the administration.

The yatra, aimed at fostering national unity and social justice, was initially slated to proceed from Lucknow, traversing Unnao and Kanpur before heading towards Madhya Pradesh through Jhansi. However, the sudden change in direction has left many questioning the motives behind the alteration and its potential implications on the political landscape.

Critics have voiced concerns over the political messaging of the new route, suggesting that it may be strategically chosen to garner support from specific demographic groups, particularly in the lead-up to crucial elections.

“The socio-political equation of the region has changed after RLD joining hands with NDA. This diversion will have a good impact among the minorities,” a senior leader told the FPJ.

He said local administration will be duly informed about the change in plan.

The decision to bypass Bundelkhand, an area grappling with socio-economic challenges, has also drawn scrutiny, with some alleging that it reflects a shift in focus away from pressing regional issues.

Moreover, the absence of formal approval from local authorities has sparked debate over the adherence to regulatory protocols and the exercise of executive discretion. While supporters argue that the route adjustment aligns with the yatra's overarching objectives of inclusivity and outreach, detractors remain skeptical, calling for transparency and accountability in decision-making processes.