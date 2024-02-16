Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Uttar Pradesh; Congress Leader Questions Why Poor Were Not Invited In Ram Mandir Inauguration

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Mahapanchayat during the Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra, in Sasaram on Friday, February 16, 2024. | ANI

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has crossed into Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant juncture in the Congress party's outreach efforts. The journey commenced as Rahul Gandhi entered Chandauli district through the Naubatpur border connecting Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as Bihar Congress Committee President Akhilesh Singh symbolically handed over the Congress flag to UP Congress President Ajay Rai, signifying solidarity and co-operation between the two state units. Gandhi, amid the spirited crowd, addressed a public meeting, touching upon pressing issues facing the nation.

VIDEO | Here's what Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) said while addressing a public gathering during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chandauli, UP. pic.twitter.com/XRu5EATYRj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2024

In his address, Gandhi highlighted the root cause of the growing animosity and violence in the country, attributing it to systemic injustice prevailing in society. He emphasised that social and economic disparities, particularly concerning farmers and youth, are fueling resentment and discord.

Gandhi criticised the government's focus on issues like Pakistan while neglecting domestic concerns such as inflation and unemployment, which he asserted are adversely affecting the common populace.

Drawing attention to recent events, Gandhi remarked on the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, highlighting the absence of representation for marginalised sections. He pointed out the presence of prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors and industrialists, while lamenting the exclusion of ordinary citizens, including farmers and laborers.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra received a warm reception at the Naubatpur border, where National General Secretary Avinash Pandey, State President Ajay Rai, and former MP Rajesh Mishra greeted the procession. The event witnessed the presence of numerous Congress leaders from Bihar and Jharkhand, underscoring the regional significance of the yatra.

Following the public meeting, Gandhi is scheduled to pay homage to the martyrs before proceeding to spend the night near the ashram of Lord Ram, demonstrating his commitment to engaging with diverse communities and honoring the country's heritage.

About 2 -2.5 lakh people to participate

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have projected a significant turnout for the yatra, estimating that between two to two and a half lakh people will participate.

Avinash Pandey, the Congress National General Secretary, along with Congress leader PL Punia, visited Banaras to oversee the preparations for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chandauli, Bhadohi, and Varanasi.

Avinash Pandey emphasized the diverse participation in Rahul Gandhi's yatra, stating that people from every section of society are expected to join the movement.