Uttar Pradesh Rain Fury: 56 Killed, 46 Injured As State Receives 775% Excess Rainfall | IANS

Lucknow: Heavy rains and thunderstorms have claimed 56 lives in Uttar Pradesh in the past two days, Relief Commissioner Dr Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod said on Sunday, as authorities stepped up rescue and relief operations across the state.

The commissioner said 107 animals had also died, while 1,021 houses were damaged and 46 people injured in rain-related incidents reported over the past 60 hours.

Sitapur reported the highest number of deaths at seven, followed by Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich and Balrampur with five each. Ayodhya and Gorakhpur reported four deaths each.

The state has recorded 66.5 mm of rain between September 25 and the morning of September 27, against the normal 7.6 mm for the period, making the rainfall 775 per cent above normal, Yashod said.

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As many as 56 of the state's 75 districts recorded excess rainfall. Farrukhabad recorded 7,385 per cent more rainfall than normal, followed by Kannauj at 5,664 per cent, Shahjahanpur at 4,408 per cent, Hamirpur at 4,240 per cent and Mahoba at 4,100 per cent.

The Relief Commissioner reviewed the situation with district magistrates and additional district magistrates of affected districts on Sunday and directed them to remain in the field and maintain direct contact with affected people.

He asked officials to ensure immediate assistance to families affected by the rains and said there should be no negligence in rescue and relief operations.

Among the injured, Hardoi reported seven, while Mainpuri, Shravasti and Barabanki reported five each. Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri reported three injured each.

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Animal deaths were highest in Hardoi at 28, followed by Sitapur with 16, Kannauj 14, Bahraich seven, Kanpur Dehat seven and Unnao six.

Hardoi also reported the highest number of damaged houses at 272, followed by Sitapur with 108, Chandauli 75, Auraiya 60, Gonda 54, Hamirpur 51, Shahjahanpur 47 and Bahraich 44.

Officials have been directed to assess crop damage immediately and initiate compensation as per government norms. The administration has also been asked to arrange alternative accommodation for families whose houses have been damaged and provide housing scheme benefits to eligible families.

Rescue teams are carrying out operations in waterlogged areas to evacuate people trapped by the rains. The rescued people are being moved to safer locations and provided necessary assistance.

The Relief Commissioner appealed to people to avoid unnecessary movement in waterlogged and flood-affected areas and stay away from fast-flowing rivers, streams and drains.

People requiring emergency assistance can contact the Relief Commissioner's office helpline at 1070.