‘Threatened To Kill Me’: Man Alleges Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma Slapped Him Over Road Issue

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has landed in a fresh controversy after he was allegedly seen slapping a man who questioned the poor condition of a road in Tilak Nagar on Sunday. The incident, which reportedly took place in the presence of police personnel, was captured on camera and has drawn sharp criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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The man who was allegedly slapped was later identified as Sahil. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sahil claimed that he handles the social media activities of Tilak Nagar AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and had accompanied the team after the PWD department called them to inspect the condition of the road.

According to Sahil, he showed Verma how the road surface was breaking apart when the minister allegedly lost his temper and slapped him.

“I handle all social media activities for the MLA (AAP MLA Jarnail Singh). We came here after the PWD department called us to inspect the condition of this road. I showed him how the road surface was breaking apart. When this was pointed out, the Minister couldn't handle it; he raised his hand against me, and his associates threatened to kill me,” Sahil told ANI.

He alleged that police personnel were present during the incident and said an FIR had been lodged. He also demanded an apology and disciplinary action against the minister.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh also accused Verma of fleeing the spot after the alleged incident. He claimed the minister had asked him to demonstrate where the road was damaged and that the surface peeled off when it was broken by hand.

“Instead of taking action, he slapped the person who was recording the incident and fled the scene,” Singh alleged.

The AAP MLA further claimed that the SHO of Vikaspuri Police Station was present at the spot but failed to apprehend the minister. Singh said the party had contacted the emergency helpline 112 and demanded that the Delhi Police take action against Verma.

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AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticised the minister, alleging that the road was constructed using poor-quality material. He claimed that after the road surface was demonstrated to be of poor quality, Verma had no answer and allegedly slapped the person recording the incident.

The allegations come amid a political row over the condition of roads in the area. The video of the incident has since surfaced online, with the AAP demanding action against the minister.