Delhi PWD Minister Pravesh Verma Slapped Local Youth? AAP Shares Video, Alleges Assault After Road Scam Exposed

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has shared a video allegedly showing Delhi PWD Minister Pravesh Verma slapping a local youth during a heated confrontation in Tilak Nagar. The party has accused Verma of losing his temper after locals and AAP MLA Jarnail Singh allegedly confronted him over the poor quality of road work and alleged irregularities.

AAP, in a social media post accompanying the 46-second video, claimed, “Look, when the road scam of PWD Minister Pravesh Verma was exposed on camera by the local public, in a fit of rage, the minister slapped a local youth.”

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Chaotic Scene Under Flyover

The video shows a large and agitated crowd gathered around a man identified by AAP as Verma under a flyover or elevated road structure in what appears to be Tilak Nagar. Several people can be seen holding up their mobile phones and recording the confrontation.

The footage shows pushing and jostling as the crowd surrounds the minister. Security personnel or police officers in uniform are also visible amid the commotion, while several vehicles, including white cars, can be seen nearby.

At one point, the footage appears to show physical contact involving the central figure and a young man recording the incident. However, the video by itself does not independently establish the complete sequence of events or confirm AAP's allegation that Verma slapped the youth.

AAP Alleges Road Scam Was Exposed

According to AAP, the confrontation began when local residents and Jarnail Singh raised questions over the quality of road construction in the area. The party alleged that irregularities in the PWD road work were being exposed on camera when the situation escalated.

AAP leaders have described the alleged irregularities as a “road scam” and claimed that the road was supposed to have a thicker layer of material, with some posts specifically referring to a prescribed thickness of 70 mm and alleging that significantly less material was used.

The party has alleged that Verma became angry as locals recorded the discussion and publicly questioned the quality of the work.

Political Clash Over Delhi Roads

The video has since been used by AAP to attack the BJP-led Delhi government over the condition and construction quality of roads in the national capital. The party has framed the alleged assault as an example of a minister reacting aggressively when confronted by locals and young people recording the issue on their phones.

The incident comes amid continuing political friction between the AAP and the Delhi government over civic infrastructure and road conditions.

At present, the allegations regarding the alleged slap and the road irregularities are based on AAP's claims accompanying the video. The footage shows a tense confrontation and physical jostling but does not independently verify all of the party's allegations. A response from Verma or the BJP to the accusations was not available in the information provided.