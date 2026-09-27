‘Jo Hua Wo Nahi Hona Chahiye Tha’: Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma Says Man Abused Family Before Slap - VIDEO

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has addressed the controversy surrounding a viral video showing him allegedly slapping a man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar, saying the incident occurred after the man allegedly abused his family.

In his response, Verma said the incident should not have happened, while also accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of attempting to disrupt government work. “Jo hua wo nahi hona chahiye tha (What happened should not have happened),” the minister said while explaining his version of events.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Verma alleged that the man had made abusive remarks about his family, following which he lost his temper and slapped him. He also accused the local AAP MLA, Jarnail Singh, of attempting to interfere with road construction work and allegedly seeking a commission from a contractor.

“If someone obstructs government work and an AAP MLA demands commission from our officials, we will not tolerate it,” Verma claimed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The minister alleged that engineers working on the road had already approached the police over the matter and that an FIR was being pursued. He further claimed that after the alleged commission demand was not met, the newly laid road was repeatedly damaged at night.

"The local MLA, Jarnail Singh, had been pressuring PWD engineers to introduce him to the contractor and arrange for a commission for him; he had been making this demand for quite some time. Our engineer has lodged a complaint at the police station and is getting an FIR registered," he said.

Verma said he visited the area on Sunday to inspect the road and found the construction work progressing properly. According to him, local residents told him that the road had not been constructed for around 15 years.

The minister claimed he called Jarnail Singh three times and waited for around 45 minutes for him to arrive. He alleged that the MLA subsequently came with his supporters and began misbehaving. " Local residents told me that this road had not been built for 15 years; it was finally being constructed after a decade and a half... I personally called the local MLA, Jarnail Singh, three times. I waited for him for 45 minutes. I had not called any of our own party workers to the site. When Jarnail Singh arrived, he came with his own workers who had been informed in advance, and he immediately began behaving rudely," he said.

Verma also accused the AAP of trying to portray the road work negatively despite the government undertaking construction and said his administration would conduct third-party audits and core-cutting tests to establish the quality of the roads.