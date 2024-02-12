Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Shortened In State Amid RLD-NDA Realignment

The alliance between the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has prompted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to shorten his much-publicised Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul's stay in the politically sensitive state is now expected to last only 6-7 days, as opposed to the initially planned 11-12 days.

Party yet to officially confirm adjustment

Though the Congress party is yet to officially confirm the adjustment, sources reveal that Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Uttar Pradesh has been rescheduled from February 14 to February 16. Subsequently, he is anticipated to depart for Madhya Pradesh on February 22nd or 23, departing earlier than the original plan of February 27 or 28.

The revised itinerary for Rahul's yatra includes a truncated route from Chandauli to Lucknow, bypassing several areas in western Uttar Pradesh. The route will encompass Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, and culminate in Lucknow. Earlier, he was supposed to go to western UP but after Jayant Chaudhry’s political somersault, the Congress has decided to give this region a miss.

Sources within the Congress indicate that Rahul Gandhi will be present in Amethi and Rae Bareli on February 19. Following this, instead of proceeding directly from Lucknow to Sitapur, a detour is planned through Kanpur and Jhansi. There are speculations that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi may accompany Rahul during his Uttar Pradesh leg of the journey.

Subsequently, the Nyay Yatra is expected to continue into Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, Background

During the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, Rahul Gandhi's focus will primarily be on Amethi and Varanasi. Given Uttar Pradesh's status as the state with the highest number of Lok Sabha seats (80), and Congress's diminished representation in the region—with only one seat secured in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections—special emphasis will be placed on key constituencies such as Varanasi, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, and Prayagraj.

The Congress party faced a significant setback in the 2019 elections, notably losing its ancestral stronghold of Amethi to Union Minister Smriti Irani by a considerable margin. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha. In response, the Congress aims to bolster its presence and outreach in these crucial regions as part of its nationwide campaign.

A senior Congress leader said that following the truncated UP tour, the Nyay Yatra is expected to conclude approximately a week earlier than initially planned. Previously scheduled to culminate in Mumbai on March 20, the journey's conclusion will now take place between March 10 and 14.