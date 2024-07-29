Uttar Pradesh: Raebareli Fake Birth Certificate Case Exposes Broader Infiltration Network

Mumbai News: 3 Man Booked For Attempting To Travel To Doha With Fake Passport | Representative image

The recent case of counterfeit birth certificates in Raebareli has brought the district into the national spotlight, revealing a complex web of infiltration and terrorism. Approximately 20,000 fake birth certificates have been uncovered, with investigations pointing to a wider conspiracy involving Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators.

Zeeshan Khan, a Common Service Centre (CSC) operator, has been apprehended but is believed to be a minor player in a larger scheme. Authorities suspect that a more significant mastermind is orchestrating these activities.

BJP MLA Ashok Kumar has described the incident as a terrorist conspiracy, with Hindu organizations expressing outrage and accusing terrorists of involvement.

Raebareli has previously been a sanctuary for various terrorist organizations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, and the D-2 gang. Notably, in 1992, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda found refuge in the district. Hizbul Mujahideen's area commander, Bilal Ahmed, also hid in Raebareli, eluding local intelligence agencies. The lack of action against those providing shelter to these terrorists has raised concerns about the efficacy of local law enforcement.

Salon and Bachhrawan: Persistent Security Concerns

The Salon area has long been a hotspot for terrorist activities, exploiting weaknesses in the local intelligence apparatus. Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Imran Ansari operated from Kanpur to Unnao and Salon before being captured by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2006. Despite his arrest, the investigation did not reveal those who sheltered him. Similarly, Bachhrawan has been a focal point for the D-2 gang, with its members migrating from Mumbai to establish a presence in the area, unnoticed by local intelligence.

The fake certificate scam came to light when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) flagged several suspicious certificates linked to addresses in 12 villages. This discovery was made earlier this year after the NIA recovered fake certificates from certain individuals. A senior UP police officer, who requested anonymity, confirmed the development on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has taken over the investigation following tip-offs suggesting the involvement of terror agencies in the scam. On July 17, Rae Bareli police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating, cheating by impersonation, forging electronic records, forging documents, forgery of valuable security, and using forged documents or electronic records as genuine.

Four individuals have been arrested, including Salon village development officer Vijay Singh Yadav, whose login ID and password were reportedly used in the scam. The ATS continues to investigate the extent of the fraud and its connections to broader security concerns.

Expanding network to Kanpur and Unnao

Kanpur has served as a central hub for terrorist operations in Uttar Pradesh, with areas like Naya Sadak, Baconganj, and Fatehganj linked to notorious figures such as Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon. Over time, infiltrators extended their reach from Kanpur to Unnao, embedding themselves in local villages. Political support has facilitated their activities, allowing them to establish a significant presence in Jajmau, Kanpur. In 2021, an STF investigation into Unnao Municipality documents revealed crucial information about Rohingya infiltration.

On July 18, the UP ATS conducted separate interrogations of CSC operator Zeeshan Khan, Suhail, Riyaz Khan, and VDO Vijay Yadav. Sources indicate that these sessions unveiled a vast network facilitating the settlement of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas across various regions, including Kanpur, Unnao, Prayagraj, and Lucknow. The ATS is now tracing connections to Bihar, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, and Mumbai.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Naveen Kumar Singh confirmed that the intelligence system is active and police investigations are ongoing. The investigation extends to district borders, with police conducting house surveys to gather further information.

Brij Lal, former DGP of Uttar Pradesh and founder of the ATS, emphasized the importance of an active intelligence system. He expressed confidence in the ATS's capability to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy, while urging local police to strengthen their network to prevent further infiltration.