Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promises free gas cylinders, bus travel for women ahead of Assembly polls

On Sunday, congress general secretary and in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi challenged chief minister Yogi Adityanath in his bastion Gorakhpur. Continuing with her poll promises, Priyanka made few big announcements in Gorakhpur during congress rally on Sunday.

Enthused with the huge turnout in Gorakhpur where BJP had made big in the previous elections, congress general secretary cornered state and central government accusing it of ignoring people’s woes. During her hour long address in Gorakhpur, Priyanka made big promise for women and youths. She said that three free gas cylinders would be given to women if congress is voted to power. Besides, women will travel in government buses free of cost in UP. Earlier, she has promised smart phones for class 12 girl students, scooty for graduate students, free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh and farm loan waiver. Reminding people of the pledges made by congress Priyanka said that 20 lakh youths would be provided government jobs if voted to power. Besides, she also promised that all those working on contract would be regularized.

Accusing chief minister Yogi Adityanath of not following the preaching’s of his spiritual Guru Gorakhnath, congress general secretary said that UP government is ignoring the plights of deprived, poor, dalit, backwards, minorities, women and youths. She said that farmers were killed in Lakhimpur, UP and none listens to them, which showed the government hardly cares anyone. The government is not ready to listen the problems of the victims anywhere.

In Gorakhpur, Priyanka reminded people about the preaching of Guru Gorakhnath several times during her speech and said that those claiming to be their followers have forgotten the path shown by the spiritual leaders. She promised to open a university in the name of Machchendranath, the Guru of Gorakhnath.

In the fishermen dominated area of Gorakhpur, Priyanka raised the issue of atrocities on the community and said that they have the first right on rivers and ponds. She said that congress has always raised voice against atrocities on fishermen. Priyanka said that if congress comes to power fisheries would be provided the status of agriculture and all rebates, welfare schemes available for this sector would be provided to fishermen. Fishermen would be get their rights on rivers and ponds. Their rights on fish catching and sand mining would be restored.

Reminding of the farm loan waiver made during the UPA regime, Priyanka said that this would be done in UP if voted to power here. She said that Chhattisgarh model would be adopted to handle the problem of stray cattle in UP. Under it, cattle house would be constructed in every village and state government would purchase cow dung. Priyanka said that like Chhattisgarh paddy and wheat in UP would be procured at the rate of Rs 2500 per quintal if congress comes to power while cane growers to get the rate of Rs 400.

She also mocked the claims made by BJP government of eliminating criminals from state and said that everyone has seen the deeds of union minister of state for home, Ajay Mishra Teni in Lakhimpur where his son crushed farmers to death.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 08:28 PM IST