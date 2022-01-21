e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Clubhouse App Chat Case: Mumbai cops arrest three from HaryanaIndia records 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases, 703 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 9,692
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Police busts illegal arms manufacturing unit in Mathura

"8 pistols, 4 guns, 13 live rounds, and arms manufacturing equipment were seized during the drive," SSP Gaurav Grover said.
ANI
Representative Image | ANI Photo

Representative Image | ANI Photo

Advertisement

Mathura: Ahead of the assembly elections, the Uttar Pradesh Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit and arrested its operator in the Daulatpur area of Mathura, police said on Thursday.

SSP Gaurav Grover said, "Illegal arms factory has been recovered in Daulatpur. We have arrested the factory operator but his aide fled from the spot. He will be arrested soon." The arrested accused has been identified as the factory operator. Sahun, who is the resident of Daulatpur and his aide Tahir, also a resident of Daulatpur is absconding.

Acting on the secret information, the police conducted the raid and recovered a large number of cartridges and weapons along with weapon-making equipment from the illegal arms factory.

"8 pistols, 4 guns, 13 live rounds, and arms manufacturing equipment were seized during the drive," SSP Gaurav Grover said.

Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ

Indore: MPPCB decreases consent fees up to 75 to 90 percent aiming at ‘Ease of Doing Business’... Indore: MPPCB decreases consent fees up to 75 to 90 percent aiming at ‘Ease of Doing Business’...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
Advertisement