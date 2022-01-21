Indore: MPPCB decreases consent fees up to 75 to 90 percent aiming at ‘Ease of Doing Business’ environment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to provide ‘Ease of Doing Business’ to industries, hospitals and other institutions, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board has decreased the consent fees by two to four times. The board has also aimed at connecting more industries and institutions by launching a ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ scheme in which any industry or institution which has not taken consent from the board can take consent from the self-declared time and by depositing the consent fees of the declared period. This scheme will be applicable for three months.

“The board has provided a big relief to industries, hospitals, hotels and other institutions by decreasing the consent fees manifold. For instance, an institution which invested Rs 10 lakh had to pay Rs 10,000 as consent fees per year, but now, it will have to pay Rs 800 only per year. Similarly, for industries that invested over Rs 25 lakh, Rs 50 lakh and less than Rs 1 crore as they will have to pay Rs 2,000, Rs 4,000, and Rs 6,000, respectively,” RK Gupta, regional officer, Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, said.

He added that industries and institutions investing between Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 crore will have to pay only 0.03 per cent of investment each under Air Act and Water Act, or a maximum of Rs 30,000.

“The fees will be less with more investment as industries investing over Rs 10 crore will have to pay fees of 0.02 per cent, or Rs 1 lakh maximum and the fees will be 0.01 per cent for businesses over Rs 50 crore,” Gupta added.

Deemed consent to be issued in 30 days

Bringing transparency to the system, the board has also set a deadline for resolving the online application of the applicants in 30 days or a deemed consent will be issued to the applicants. This will help industries to get resolved timely and no delay will be entertained

‘Get consent under Vivad se Vishwas’

‘Under the Vivas Se Vishwas scheme, industries or institutions that haven’t taken permission from the Pollution Control Board so far can take consent by depositing a lump sum fee for the time period which is self-declared by the institutions. The board won’t take any legal action or sue them for this’

— RK Gupta, regional officer, Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board

Industries can renew for 15, 10 & 5 years

Industries under the ‘green category’ can take renewal for 15 years, under the ‘orange category’ under 10 years and under the ‘red category’ under five years by depositing a lump sum fee

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:32 AM IST