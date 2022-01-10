e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi sends jute footwear to Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers; see pics

FPJ Web Desk
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for the workers at 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham', ANI reported on Monday. Accoding to government sources, the PM send the footwear after after finding out that most of them worked bare-footed because it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber footwear in the temple premises

These include priests, people performing seva, security guards, sanitation workers and others, they added.

Modi got the jute footwear procured and sent over to the dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold.

A source said, "PM Modi has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham & keeps a tab on all issues & developments in Varanasi. This is yet another example of his attention to minute details and his concern for the poor." Modi had last month inaugurated the first phase of the dham, which has massively expanded the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises and beautified the complex

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
