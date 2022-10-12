e-Paper Get App
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 09:28 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh: One miscreant injured in Hapur encounter, arrested
One miscreant was arrested after sustaining injuries in an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, the police said early Wednesday morning.

The incident took place during the police check when two miscreants opened fire at the police party on the Modinagar road.

The injured was identified as Deepak hailing from Delhi's Govindpur.

"The Hapur Police was conducting checks on the Modinagar road. Two suspected miscreants fired at the police party and ran away, after which the police retaliated in self-defence injuring one of the miscreants while the other succeeded in fleeing. The injured miscreant has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Govindpur Delhi," said the police.

The police have recovered a pistol, two cartridges, and a motorcycle from the injured miscreant.

"He is a criminal. More than 100 cases are already registered against him," said the police.

"Police station Hapur Nagar #hapurpolice arrested a vicious miscreant in an injured condition after a police encounter during checking, from whose possession illegal arms and without number Splendor bike were recovered," tweeted the Hapur Police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

