 Uttar Pradesh: Noida Police Officer Faces Action As Viral Song In Uniform Sparks Controversy; Commissioner Orders Inquiry
In a swift response, Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh has placed Chahar on the line with immediate effect.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab

The inspector in-charge of Noida Kotwali Sector-126, Ajay Singh Chahar, found himself in trouble after a song featuring him in police uniform went viral on the internet. Chahar is seen in a song titled 'Bhaichara Tagada System Aar Paar Ka' made on a particular caste.

According to reports, the video was shot inside the police station without proper permission from officials. After its release, the song became viral on social media; sparking outrage and questions about the officer's conduct. Chahar featured in the video while donning his police uniform.

Police commissioner takes action

In a swift response, Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh has placed Chahar on the line with immediate effect. The commissioner has also ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter, considering the act as a breach of discipline for creating a reel in uniform without proper authorisation while on duty.

Not the first cop made a video in uniform

The development comes a day after Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, police constable Aarti Solanki was suspended for making a reel in her uniform. After the video went viral on the social media, the Kasganj Superintendent of Police (SP) took notice and suspended her.

Solanki of the Sahawar police station made the reel on the song 'Teri Meri Dosti Pyar Mein Badal Gayi'. In addition to her suspension, departmental proceedings have been initiated.

