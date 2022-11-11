e-Paper Get App
A day before Supreme Court asked the election commission to defer notification for the by-election of the Rampur assembly seat and giving Azam Khan 48 hours time for approaching the district session court on his conviction.

Rashmi SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 12:23 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh: No respite to Azam Khan, Rampur Session Court upholds conviction | ANI
Beleaguered Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan got no respite from the session court which on Thursday upheld his conviction in the hate speech case. 

A day before Supreme Court asked the election commission to defer notification for the by-election of the Rampur assembly seat and giving Azam Khan 48 hours time for approaching the district session court on his conviction. The EC was supposed to issue a notification for the by-election of the Rampur assembly seat along with two others. However, following the instructions of the apex court, it deferred notification for Rampur's seat.

On Thursday Azam Khan filed a petition in the Rampur district session court challenging his conviction by the MP-MLA court. He was sentenced to three years jail term in a case of hate speech lodged against him during the campaign of the 2019 parliament election. Now with no respite given to Azam Khan by the court, the election commission might issue a notification for Rampur's seat in a day or two.

