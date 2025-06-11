Uttar Pradesh News: 8 Officials Suspended For Aiding Illegal Land Grabbing In Sarojini Nagar

Lucknow: The Lucknow administration has suspended eight officials, including an SDM and several revenue officers, for allegedly facilitating illegal occupation and plotting on government land in Sarojini Nagar's Kalli Paschim and Behsa villages. The action follows Divisional Commissioner Dr. Roshan Jacob's surprise inspection that revealed collusion between officials and property dealers.

During Monday's inspection, the commissioner found illegal construction and plotting on multiple land parcels despite prior reports claiming no such activity. Photographic evidence showed revenue officials present at encroachment sites. The suspended officials include lekhpals Sunil Tiwari and Deepak, kanungo Ashok Pandey, and nagar nigam officials Mridul Mishra and Sandeep Yadav.

The commissioner has ordered illegal structures to be demoslished and FIRs ato be filed gainst 9 property dealers.

This marks the third major land scam uncovered in Lucknow this year, exposing systemic corruption in revenue records maintenance. The administration has begun restoring possession of the encroached lands measuring approximately 5.6 acres collectively.