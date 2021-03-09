Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man hides identity to marry Hindu girl, arrested under 'love-jihad' law

Lucknow: In a new case of love-jihad in Uttar Pradesh, the Gorakhpur Police have arrested a Muslim man, who concealed his religious identity to marry a Hindu girl about a year ago, when he was about to get married again.

The new case of love-jihad was reported from Bhelabhar village under Harpur Budhat block in Gorakhpur where a 29-year-old businessman Moinuddin hooked a Hindu girl by hiding his real identity and posing himself as Mannu Yadav. Both eloped and got married in a temple in Sant Kabirnagar and settled there.

The girl came to know about his real identity when he started forcing her for conversion to Islam. She was beaten on her refusal for conversion and Nikah as per Islamic laws. Fed up with his demands, she left husband’s house and started living with her mother about a month ago.