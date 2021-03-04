Don't agree with 'love jihad' term, says Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala as BJP plans law in the state

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and key ally of the BJP led government says that he does not agree with the term 'love-jihad'. In an interview with NDTV, the minister clearly said that he is not completely on board for preparation to table the legislation to check ‘love-jihad’.

The Deputy CM said that we will get a law specifically for checking forceful religious conversion and we will support it. If anybody converts willingly or marries to a partner of another faith, then there is no bar.

Several BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka have already enacted such legislation to check 'love-jihad'. The CM and his party is being questioned over the law by the people from the Nuh district which comprises of Muslim residents.

On Wednesday, the Dy CM chaired a meeting with the members of community in Chandigarh. "We had organized a meeting of people from Mewat with our leader Dushyant Chautala. He addressed our concern regarding the new law to be introduced in assembly," said Mohsin Chaudhary, head of JJP's minority cell.