Uttar Pradesh: Anti-love jihad law passed by Upper House

Lucknow: The Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Bill 2021, popularly known as anti-love jihad law, has become a law now in the state after both the Houses of the State Legislature passed the Bill.

The Bill was passed by the UP Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday amid protest by opposition members. It came up for discussion in the Upper House on Thursday and was passed after opposition members staged a walk-out despite the BJP not having majority in the Council.

Demanding amendments, the opposition members had sought that the Bill be referred to the Select Committee. Ignoring their demands, the Yogi Adityanath government ensured safe passage to the Bill despite the BJP not having majority in the Upper House.

Earlier, the state government had promulgated an Ordinance in November last year to enforce the provisions of the new law. Uttar Pradesh was the first state to bring the Ordinance, which become a law now, to check conversions for inter-religion marriages, often referred to as love jihad by Hindu outfits.

It invites a jail term for no less than one year, extendable to five years with a fine of Rs 15,000 for violating the law. In case of a minor of SC/ST, the jail term is for 3 to 10 years with a fine of Rs 50,000.

Under the provisions of the new law, anyone willing to change religion will have to seek permission from the District Magistrate through a written application two months in advance.