 Uttar Pradesh: MP Kaushal Kishore Initiates Unique Election Drive, Collects ₹1 Contributions For Nomination Fee
Kishore, in a bid to involve maximum people in the electoral process, collected a nominal fee of Rs 1 from each of his supporters to meet his nomination expenses.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
MP Kaushal Kishore | X

Union Minister and BJP's Mohanlalganj MP, Kaushal Kishore, has taken a unique approach towards his re-election bid for the third consecutive term.

Kishore's unique election drive

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support from the residents of Mohanlalganj, Kishore stated, "The residents of Mohanlalganj have shown remarkable solidarity by coming forward to support me. With a nomination fee of Rs 10,000 to be paid, around 10,000 individuals have willingly contributed Rs 1 each to meet the requirement." This initiative underscores Kishore's commitment to engaging citizens in the democratic process.

Kishore reiterated his dedication to upholding the model code of conduct, emphasizing that his campaign would centre on disseminating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of inclusive development. He underscored the Prime Minister's emphasis on transcending caste boundaries and focusing on the empowerment of women, the poor, youth, and farmers, regardless of religious or caste affiliations.

Having been elected MP from Mohanlalganj in both 2014 and 2019, Kishore is now seeking re-election for a third term.

article-image

Dinesh Singh, the media in-charge of MP, disclosed that the collection drive commenced on March 3, with collection boxes stationed at various party offices across different assembly segments. Donors were requested to provide their name and phone number along with their Rs 1 contribution. Singh added that donors have been invited to partake in door-to-door campaigning to promote Kishore's candidacy and propagate PM Modi's vision.

Kishore has appealed to the public to rally behind PM Modi's vision by voting for the BJP, emphasizing the party's commitment to inclusive and transformative governance.

