 Uttar Pradesh: Man's Body Found In Burnt Condition Inside Charred Car In Nagla Nainsukh Area; Investigation Underway
According to the police Yadav's car was found in a burnt condition near village Nagla Nainsukh in the Dadhari police station area on October 22. The family of the deceased has filed a police complaint, based on which two of his friends were taken into police custody for further legal action, the police said. According to Yadav's family, he had left home with two of his friends.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Noida: The body of a man was found inside a charred car in Uttar Pradesh's Nagla Nainsukh area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad. Police have sent the body for an autopsy.

About The Case

According to the police Yadav's car was found in a burnt condition near village Nagla Nainsukh in the Dadhari police station area on October 22.

The family of the deceased has filed a police complaint, based on which two of his friends were taken into police custody for further legal action, the police said. According to Yadav's family, he had left home with two of his friends.

Statement Of ADCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar

ADCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar said, "Last night, under the Dadri Police station area, a burnt Fortuner car was spotted. The police officials reached the spot and the forensic team was also called. A burnt body was found inside the car which has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Ghaziabad. The family of the deceased informed that he had left with two of his friends and there was some issue regarding jewellery. Both of the friends have been taken into custody. A complaint has been registered and further investigation is underway..."

The Dadhari police have summoned a forensic team to inspect the crime scene.

