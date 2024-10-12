 UP: Etah Woman Killed By Hitman She Hired To Murder Her Own Daughter. Here’s Why
The shocking incident came to light after the woman’s body was found in a field under Jasrathpur police station on October 6.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Subhash Singh in police custody |

In a chilling turn of events, a 35-year-old woman from Etah was murdered by a hitman she had hired to kill her teenage daughter. The shocking incident came to light after the woman’s body was found in a field under Jasrathpur police station on October 6.

The deceased, identified as Alka, a resident of Allahpur in Etah, had become increasingly frustrated with her 17-year-old daughter’s behavior, leading her to make the fateful decision to hire a contract killer. According to reports, Alka contacted 38-year-old Subhash Singh, offering him Rs 50,000 to kill her daughter. However, Singh turned out to be her daughter’s lover.

As per reports, a police investigation revealed that Alka’s daughter had previously eloped with a local youth, causing embarrassment for the family. To control the situation, Alka sent her daughter to live with relatives in Farrukhabad. It was during this time that the girl and Subhash began speaking frequently over the phone, eventually developing a romantic relationship.

A promise of marriage

When the girl’s uncle became suspicious of the constant phone calls, he urged Alka to bring her daughter back home. Alka, infuriated by the situation and seeking to avoid further embarrassment, decided to have her daughter killed. However, when Alka approached Subhash to carry out the crime, he instead conspired with the girl to murder Alka in exchange for a promise of marriage.

Couple held

Police arrested both Subhash and Alka’s daughter on Wednesday night. During questioning, they admitted to their involvement in the murder.

