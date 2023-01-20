e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Man poisons neighbour's 30 pigeons over suspicion that he stole his cat

Uttar Pradesh: Man poisons neighbour's 30 pigeons over suspicion that he stole his cat

Bird lover Waris Ali lost 30 pigeons of the 78 he had reared over the years to the neighbour's rage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Man poison's neighbour's 30 pigeons over suspicion that he stole his cat | Representative Image /Pixabay
Follow us on

Shahjahanpur: In a shocking incident reported from Thana Sadar Bazar, an angry man allegedly fed poison-laced food to his neighbour's pigeons over suspicion of him stealing and killing his cat, police said on Friday. As per a PTI report, 30 pigeons reportedly died after eating the poison-laced food. The man's cat returned to him.

Read Also
UP: Students consume poison in school over parents not accepting relationship, 1 dead
article-image

Case registered against three persons

Bird lover Waris Ali lost 30 pigeons of the 78 he had reared over the years to the neighbour's rage.

According to the police, Abid's cat had recently disappeared and he believed that his neighbour Ali killed it.

He allegedly mixed poison in the feed of Ali's pigeons, leading to the death of 30 of them while several others were taken ill, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Mohalla Amanzai in Thana Sadar Bazar here.

Police said they have registered a case against three persons, including Abid, under section 428 (commits mischief by killing animals) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the matter.

The dead pigeons have been sent for postmortem, ASP Kumar said. 

(with PTI inputs)

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Wife tries to poison husband in order live happily with boyfriend
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Man poisons neighbour's 30 pigeons over suspicion that he stole his cat

Uttar Pradesh: Man poisons neighbour's 30 pigeons over suspicion that he stole his cat

AAP, Congress wage Twitter war over Rahul’s ‘remote control’ remark in Punjab

AAP, Congress wage Twitter war over Rahul’s ‘remote control’ remark in Punjab

Happy birthday Pratibha Ray: All you need to know about 'Queen of Odia literature'

Happy birthday Pratibha Ray: All you need to know about 'Queen of Odia literature'

Sexual harassment against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Mary Kom, Dola Banerjee, Yogeshwar...

Sexual harassment against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Mary Kom, Dola Banerjee, Yogeshwar...

Jaipur Literature Festival Day 2: 'The more I write, I fear less' says Ravish Kumar

Jaipur Literature Festival Day 2: 'The more I write, I fear less' says Ravish Kumar