Uttar Pradesh: Man poisons neighbour's 30 pigeons over suspicion that he stole his cat

Shahjahanpur: In a shocking incident reported from Thana Sadar Bazar, an angry man allegedly fed poison-laced food to his neighbour's pigeons over suspicion of him stealing and killing his cat, police said on Friday. As per a PTI report, 30 pigeons reportedly died after eating the poison-laced food. The man's cat returned to him.

Case registered against three persons

Bird lover Waris Ali lost 30 pigeons of the 78 he had reared over the years to the neighbour's rage.

According to the police, Abid's cat had recently disappeared and he believed that his neighbour Ali killed it.

He allegedly mixed poison in the feed of Ali's pigeons, leading to the death of 30 of them while several others were taken ill, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Mohalla Amanzai in Thana Sadar Bazar here.

Police said they have registered a case against three persons, including Abid, under section 428 (commits mischief by killing animals) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the matter.

The dead pigeons have been sent for postmortem, ASP Kumar said.

(with PTI inputs)

