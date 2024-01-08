 Uttar Pradesh: Man Bursts Into Flames, Falls From Transformer Pole In Jewar, Horrifying Video Goes Viral
Uttar Pradesh: Man Bursts Into Flames, Falls From Transformer Pole In Jewar, Horrifying Video Goes Viral

The man, identified as Naushad, was electrocuted after touching high-voltage wires and fell from the transformer pole. His condition is said to be critical.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Man bursts into flames and falls from transformer pols | X/@lavelybakshi

Noida, January 8: In a terrifying incident, a drunk man was engulfed in flames after climbing a transformer pole at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The man, identified as Naushad, was electrocuted after touching high-voltage wires and fell from the transformer pole. His condition is said to be critical. A chilling video of the incident, which took place on Monday, January 8, went viral on social media.

Naushad, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, climbed the transformer pole and was creating a ruckus. He went up in flames after touching high-voltage wires and came down suddenly from the transformer pole. Locals took him to a hospital where doctors referred him to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital.

Man Bursts Into Flames After Touching High-Voltage Wires

It remained unclear why Naushad had climbed the transformer pole. Further details were awaited.

