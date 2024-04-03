Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Social Media Satire Escalates Political Battle In The State

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

Lucknow: As the electoral battleground heats up in Uttar Pradesh, political adversaries are venturing into unconventional territories, with social media emerging as a new frontier for political skirmishes. In a recent turn of events, the Uttar Pradesh BJP unleashed a satirical assault on the Congress leadership through caricatures shared on its social media platform 'X', targeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

One of the cartoons depicted the Gandhi siblings with the caption: "Aa Ab bhag chaley" (Come on, let's run!), accompanied by the names of Rae Bareli and Amethi. The imagery portrays the sister-brother duo seemingly departing from Amethi and Rae Bareli with luggage in tow, prompting a mixed reaction from netizens.

While some hailed the cartoon, others criticized it, with one comment humorously suggesting they were "off on a tour to Italy," while another questioned the portrayal, remarking, "Aap log kya sharaft bhi ghol ke pee gaye”

These constituencies, historically strongholds of the Gandhi family, have sparked intense debates on social media, with opinions divided between support for the BJP's tactic and criticism of its approach.

The timing of these cartoons is particularly significant amidst speculation regarding Rahul Gandhi's candidacy from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi's potential contest from Rae Bareli. While Sonia Gandhi has opted out of the electoral fray in favor of a Rajya Sabha seat, the Congress is yet to officially announce the candidacies for these key constituencies.

Ajai Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress president, underlined the sentiment among the electorate in Amethi and Rae Bareli, asserting that the people desire the Gandhis to contest from these constituencies, given their historical significance.

In defence of the BJP's cartoons, Rakesh Tripathi, spokesperson for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, suggested that the Gandhi family's reluctance to contest from these constituencies indicates a strategic retreat.

Tripathi pointed to Rahul Gandhi's previous abandonment of Amethi and speculated that the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is compelling the Gandhis to shy away from Uttar Pradesh. He hinted at a potential exodus of prominent opposition leaders from the state.

Responding to these barbs, senior Congress leader Amarnath Agarwal questioned the BJP's narrative, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's own candidacy from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. He emphasized the national stature of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, asserting their capability to contest elections from any part of India.

Agarwal dismissed the BJP's insinuations, questioning whether Modi would dare to contest from Tamil Nadu, underlining the Gandhis' popularity nationwide. As political rhetoric intensifies and social media becomes an increasingly potent tool, the electoral landscape in Uttar Pradesh continues to witness unconventional maneuvers and sharp exchanges between rival parties.