Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Faces Candidate Selection Challenge Ahead of Polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Wait Ends Today, Congress To Name 18 Candidates For LS Seats |

Lucknow: As the Congress party gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, it grapples with the intricate task of choosing candidates for 17 out of the 80 seats it is contesting in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. With political equations and winnability at the forefront, the selection process poses a significant challenge for the party.

The Samajwadi Party, the primary constituent of the INDIA bloc in the state, holds considerable sway with 108 MLAs and two Lok Sabha MPs. Out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party has been allocated 63 seats, reserving the remaining 17 for the Congress, with one seat going to the Trinamool Congress in Bhadohi.

Having experienced a fluctuating electoral trajectory in recent years, the Congress aims to rejuvenate its presence in Uttar Pradesh. Once considered strongholds, constituencies like Rae Bareli and Amethi have witnessed a gradual erosion of support for the party. Despite securing significant victories in the past, the party's dominance in these regions has waned over the years.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress clinched victories in six constituencies including Rae Bareli, Amethi, Kanpur, Maharajganj, Jhansi, and Barabanki. However, its electoral fortunes have witnessed a downward spiral since then, with a notable decline in winning margins.

Key figures within the party, such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have faced stiff competition in their respective constituencies. While Sonia Gandhi's victory margins have diminished over the years in Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi faced defeat in Amethi in 2019, signaling a shift in voter allegiance.

Moreover, other constituencies like Kanpur, Fatehpur Sikri, and Saharanpur have also presented formidable challenges for the Congress. Despite occasional successes in the past, maintaining electoral relevance in these regions has proven to be arduous.

As the Congress strategizes its candidate selection process, the party pins its hopes on potential contenders like Imran Masood in Saharanpur and Kunwar Danish Ali in Amroha, aiming to capitalize on their respective electoral records and regional influence.

Read Also Battle Lines Drawn As Uttar Pradesh's Lok Sabha Election Nominations Begin Amidst Intense Contest

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections looming, the Congress faces a critical juncture in Uttar Pradesh politics, where the dynamics of alliance-building and candidate selection will shape its electoral prospects in the state.