Uttar Pradesh: Leopard Killed After Hit By Unknown Vehicle In Pilibhit's Jar Kalliya Village; Probe Underway

In a tragic incident, a leopard's dead body was found lying on the road near Jar Kalliya Village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district on Monday (January 1). According to the officials, the leopard lost its life after a collision with an unknown vehicle on Sunday night while coming out of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve forest. The wild cat died on the spot after the hit.

Locals inform the forest department immediately

The passers and villagers found the leopard's body lying on the roadside on Monday morning. After receiving information from locals, the Forest Department team rushed to the spot and recovered the animal's body. According to the video, locals gathered in large numbers and recorded the dead body of the leopard. The officials said that the body had been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

The probe is underway, said forest department officials

The field director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Vijay Singh, confirmed the leopard's death in the accident and has ordered a post-mortem of the dead body.

Tiger found near Gurudwara in Atkona village

Recently, a tiger sneaked into Kalinagar's Atkona village in Uttar Pradesh. The big cat slept the entire night on the wall's edge. According to the locals, the animal entered the village from the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and was seen resting near a Gurdwara of the Atkona village.

According to the visuals, the tiger was calm and did not harm anyone. However, scared villagers kept watch on the wild cat. The animal rested on the wall all night, refusing to move even when people flashed lights at him in the dark. Later, the tiger was rescued by the forest department team.