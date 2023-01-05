e-Paper Get App
Uttar Pradesh: Lady govt officer dies on spot after two-wheeler gets dragged for 3.5 km after being caught under truck in Banda

The vehicle was dragged under the truck after being stuck under it due to which a fire broke out

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Lady govt officer dies on spot after two-wheeler gets caught under truck in Banda | ANI
A lady government officer died on the spot, in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, after her two-wheeler was hit by a truck and got stuck under it. 

The vehicle was dragged under the heavy vehicle after being stuck under it due to which a fire broke out, ASP Banda said.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the driver and recovered her body after dousing the fire. 

The deceased used to work at a university in the Banda district. As per the information by police, her scooty was stuck in the truck due to which fire broke out. 

article-image

As per reports, she along with the scooter were dragged for at least 3.5 km. This is a third such incident which was reported in UP-Delhi belt after the horrific accident in Delhi's Kanjhawala.

Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old woman who died a painful death after being dragged by a car for about 12 km on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

Apart from Banda and Kanjhawala, similar incidents were reported from Kaushambi and Noida.

article-image

In Noida, a man working with a food company as a delivery agent died after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car that went on to drag him for around one kilometre.

Today, near Devkharpur village in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, another girl was allegedly dragged for around 200 meters by a car said police on Wednesday. She survived the accident.

article-image

