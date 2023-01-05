Uttar Pradesh: Lady govt officer dies on spot after two-wheeler gets dragged for 3.5 km after being caught under truck in Banda

Uttar Pradesh: Lady govt officer dies on spot after two-wheeler gets caught under truck in Banda | ANI

A lady government officer died on the spot, in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, after her two-wheeler was hit by a truck and got stuck under it.

The vehicle was dragged under the heavy vehicle after being stuck under it due to which a fire broke out, ASP Banda said.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the driver and recovered her body after dousing the fire.

The deceased used to work at a university in the Banda district. As per the information by police, her scooty was stuck in the truck due to which fire broke out.

As per reports, she along with the scooter were dragged for at least 3.5 km. This is a third such incident which was reported in UP-Delhi belt after the horrific accident in Delhi's Kanjhawala.

Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old woman who died a painful death after being dragged by a car for about 12 km on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

Apart from Banda and Kanjhawala, similar incidents were reported from Kaushambi and Noida.

In Noida, a man working with a food company as a delivery agent died after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car that went on to drag him for around one kilometre.

Today, near Devkharpur village in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, another girl was allegedly dragged for around 200 meters by a car said police on Wednesday. She survived the accident.