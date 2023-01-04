More incidents of caught under vehicle & dragged reported after Delhi accident

More incidents of caught under cars & dragged reported after Delhi accident | Representative pic/ Pixabay

After the Kanjhawala incident in Delhi that has become the talk of the nation, more and more cases of people being caught under cars are being reported in India. Victims being dragged under cars by reckless drivers is not new in India, but the brutality and careless drunk drivers is certainly something that adds to the anger of the public.

Let's take a look at these drag incidents and the places they have been reported from recently.

Delhi

Anjali was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala. Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

Noida

A man working with a food company as a delivery agent died after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car that went on to drag him for around one kilometre. The accident took place in the early hours of January 1 at around 1 a.m. near the flyover at Sector 14-A in Noida. The deceased has been identified as Kaushal Yadav, a resident of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. The incident comes close on the heels of similar mishaps reported from Delhi and Greater Noida in the last three days.

Sources said that when Kaushal's cousin brother Amit Kumar called him around the same time when the mishap took place, the phone call was answered by an Ola cab driver. The driver informed Amit that Kaushal was hit by a car that dragged him for around one km towards the road leading to Shani Mandir, and then sped off. Immediately, Amit, along with others rushed to the spot and took Kaushal to the hospital. However, he had by then succumbed to his injuries.

Kaushambi

Just days after the Kanjhawala tragedy shocked the nation, another girl was allegedly dragged for around 200 meters by a car near Devkharpur village in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, said police on Wednesday. The out-of-control car hit the girl student riding a bicycle near Kedevkharpur village, Manzhanpur Kotwali, added the police.

The incident may have occurred just hours after the 20-year-old in Kanjhawala was dragged for several kilometres on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday on new year's day. After the collision, the girl got stuck in the car along with the bicycle and was dragged for about 200 meters. The injured girl was admitted to the district hospital by the police. A case has been registered against the accused driver and the car has been seized. A woman identified as Renu Devi of Devkharpur village of Manzhanpur Kotwali area informed the police that her daughter Kaushalya Devi was going to Manzhanpur for her afternoon computer class on January 1, when on the way she was rear-ended near Bijapur village.

Another Delhi accident

A 19-year-old girl was injured when a man tried to drag her inside his car in Delhi's Pandav Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, 27-year-old Yagvender Yadav, a resident of Shashi Garden, who was on the run after the incident has now been arrested, said an official.Earlier, sources had said that the accused even threatened the girl with an acid attack when she refused to get inside the car.

Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said a complaint received at the Pandav Nagar police station said that the accused, who runs a grocery shop, had also threatened the victim living in his neighbourhood that he will throw acid on her if she does not marry him.

"On the basis of the complaint on January 1, an FIR under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) was immediately registered," Guguloth said.

The victim's statement was recorded under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by a magistrate and also sections 354-B (use of criminal force on any woman or abetment to such act with the intention of disrobing) and 354-D (stalking). These were added to the FIR.

"The accused and the victim are known to each other," said the official, adding that the girl was administered first aid after the incident.

(with agency inputs)