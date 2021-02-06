Uttar Pradesh: In just 14 days, Hathras POCSO Court delivers fastest verdict in rape case

Lucknow: Delivering fastest verdict in record 14 days of hearing in a case relating to rape of a one-and-half-year-old minor girl, the POCSO Court in Hathras awarded life imprisonment to the accused and imposed Rs one lakh fine on Saturday.
It is perhaps the fastest verdict in the country by any POCSO Court in sexual assault of a minor girl. Out of 23 days from the date of filing charge-sheet, the Hathras POCSO Court had only 14 working days to hear the case.
Earlier, POCSO Court Ghaziabad had awarded death penalty to an accused in rape and murder of a toddler in a record 29 days.
A case against a 36-year-old married man was registered on January 2 at Chandapa Police Station for sexually assaulting a one-and-half-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Virendra took the minor from her mother on the pretext of taking her out.
Her mother got worried when he did not return with the girl. Before they could go out searching for him, Virendra entered the house and handed over the minor girl to her mother and left the house in a hurry.
Her mother noticed that her daughter was in semi-unconscious state and was profusely bleeding. She immediately lodged an FIR at Chandapa Police Station. After confirming rape in medical examination, the police arrested Virendra who confessed to his crime.
Infuriated over the criminal act against the toddler, the Superintendent of Police Hathras Vineet Jaiswal took special interest in the case to ensure speedy justice to the victim and her family. After investigation and collecting evidence, the police filed the charge-sheet against the accused before the POCSO Court Judge Pratibha Saxena in just 1 days after crime on January 14.
State Counsel Rajpal Singh told media persons that the honorable Judge heard the case on day to day basis. “The investigating team, led by the SP, had produced all witnesses, medical report and other evidences against the accused without any delay enabling the POCSO judge to deliver the verdict in just 14 days of court hearing,” said the State Counsel.
“Faster delivery of verdict in such heinous crime cases will certainly prove a deterrent in checking crime against minor girls and women. This will further strengthen faith of people in our judicial system and judiciary,” reacted the state counsel.