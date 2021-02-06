Uttar Pradesh: In just 14 days, Hathras POCSO Court delivers fastest verdict in rape case

Lucknow: Delivering fastest verdict in record 14 days of hearing in a case relating to rape of a one-and-half-year-old minor girl, the POCSO Court in Hathras awarded life imprisonment to the accused and imposed Rs one lakh fine on Saturday.

It is perhaps the fastest verdict in the country by any POCSO Court in sexual assault of a minor girl. Out of 23 days from the date of filing charge-sheet, the Hathras POCSO Court had only 14 working days to hear the case.

Earlier, POCSO Court Ghaziabad had awarded death penalty to an accused in rape and murder of a toddler in a record 29 days.

A case against a 36-year-old married man was registered on January 2 at Chandapa Police Station for sexually assaulting a one-and-half-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Virendra took the minor from her mother on the pretext of taking her out.