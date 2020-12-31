UP: Hathras DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar, who allegedly ordered post-midnight cremation of the Dalit girl, transferred

Lucknow: Two and half months after the Hathras Dalit girl’s gangrape and death case which sparked emotions across India, the controversial district magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar has been transferred.

Praveen Kumar has been shunted to Mirzapur on the last day of the year 2020 in a major reshuffle in the bureaucracy. Ramesh Ranjan has been brought in his place.

Laxkar, an IAS of the 2012 batch hails from Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur.

There were demands from several quarters to remove Laxkar after he allegedly ordered the last rites of the dead body of the victim in the night allegedly against the wishes of the family.

A purported video also showed him threatening the family. Besides, media persons were barred from meeting the family members of the victim and after a relentless protest for justice, the family's voice has reached the people directly.

The family members have also levelled several serious allegations against him. These include not showing them the girl's face before cremating her in a hurry, not letting them speak to the media, confiscating their mobile phones, and tapping their calls.

They have also alleged that the DM told them they would not have received Rs 25 lakh compensation if their daughter had died of Covid-19 and wanted them to shut up since they are getting the amount.

The Special Investigation Team, which is probing the handling of the case as well, is yet to submit its report.