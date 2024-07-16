Uttar Pradesh: IMC Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Plans Mass Conversion And Marriage Ceremony In Bareilly | X

Lucknow: The IMC (Ittehad-e-Millat Council) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan is preparing for a mass conversion and marriage ceremony in Barelly on July 21 and has sought permission from administration to conduct the function.

As this news spread it caused a stir among political circles and the specific community involved. Maulana Tauqeer claims to have received around 23 applications so far. In the first phase, he plans to solemnize the marriages of five couples, and has sought permission from the administration for this event.

The IMC chief stated that they had previously imposed restrictions to ensure that no boy or girl converted to Islam under compulsion or for love. However, increasing pressure revealed that many boys and girls are working and studying together, leading to relationships, and some even living together in live-in arrangements.

Maulana Tauqeer said that while the law permits live-in relationships, religion does not. He noted that even Hinduism does not favor such arrangements. Although the law grants rights to same-sex relationships, Indian culture and values do not accept them.

He disclosed that they have received applications from eight boys and fifteen girls, who have already decided on their relationships. The first phase of the mass conversion and marriage ceremony for five couples will be held at Khaleel Higher Secondary School on July 21 at 11 AM.

Nadeem Qureshi, the organization in-charge from IMC, sent a letter to the City Magistrate on July 11, requesting permission for the event. The IMC is awaiting approval from the administration. Maulana Tauqeer emphasized that the administration should not have any objections, as they are not engaging in any illegal activities.

City Magistrate Rajeev Shukla confirmed that Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s application for permission has been forwarded to the police for an NOC (No Objection Certificate). Further action will be taken based on the report received.