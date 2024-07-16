 Uttar Pradesh: IMC Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Plans Mass Conversion And Marriage Ceremony In Bareilly
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: IMC Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Plans Mass Conversion And Marriage Ceremony In Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh: IMC Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Plans Mass Conversion And Marriage Ceremony In Bareilly

The IMC (Ittehad-e-Millat Council) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan is preparing for a mass conversion and marriage ceremony in Barelly on July 21 and has sought permission from administration to conduct the function.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: IMC Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Plans Mass Conversion And Marriage Ceremony In Bareilly | X

Lucknow: The IMC (Ittehad-e-Millat Council) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan is preparing for a mass conversion and marriage ceremony in Barelly on July 21 and has sought permission from administration to conduct the function.

As this news spread it caused a stir among political circles and the specific community involved. Maulana Tauqeer claims to have received around 23 applications so far. In the first phase, he plans to solemnize the marriages of five couples, and has sought permission from the administration for this event.

The IMC chief stated that they had previously imposed restrictions to ensure that no boy or girl converted to Islam under compulsion or for love. However, increasing pressure revealed that many boys and girls are working and studying together, leading to relationships, and some even living together in live-in arrangements.

Maulana Tauqeer said that while the law permits live-in relationships, religion does not. He noted that even Hinduism does not favor such arrangements. Although the law grants rights to same-sex relationships, Indian culture and values do not accept them.

He disclosed that they have received applications from eight boys and fifteen girls, who have already decided on their relationships. The first phase of the mass conversion and marriage ceremony for five couples will be held at Khaleel Higher Secondary School on July 21 at 11 AM.

Nadeem Qureshi, the organization in-charge from IMC, sent a letter to the City Magistrate on July 11, requesting permission for the event. The IMC is awaiting approval from the administration. Maulana Tauqeer emphasized that the administration should not have any objections, as they are not engaging in any illegal activities.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani Organise Mass Wedding For 50 Couples In Palghar
article-image

City Magistrate Rajeev Shukla confirmed that Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s application for permission has been forwarded to the police for an NOC (No Objection Certificate). Further action will be taken based on the report received.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: IMC Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Plans Mass Conversion And Marriage Ceremony In...

Uttar Pradesh: IMC Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Plans Mass Conversion And Marriage Ceremony In...

Karnataka Cabinet Approves Draft Bill Reserving 50% Of Management & 75% Of Non-Management Jobs For...

Karnataka Cabinet Approves Draft Bill Reserving 50% Of Management & 75% Of Non-Management Jobs For...

VIDEO: Youth Sets Mother On Fire, Records Video While She Burns Inside Police Station In UP's...

VIDEO: Youth Sets Mother On Fire, Records Video While She Burns Inside Police Station In UP's...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 16, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 16, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Rajasthan: Court Acquits 6 Accused, Including Khadim, Of Raising Inflammatory Slogans Outside Ajmer...

Rajasthan: Court Acquits 6 Accused, Including Khadim, Of Raising Inflammatory Slogans Outside Ajmer...