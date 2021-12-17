Uttar Pradesh: Hundreds of unemployed youths barge in Amit Shah’s Lucknow rally, stage demonstration demanding jobs

Hundreds of unemployed youths struck surprise for ruling Bhartiya Janta Party leaders in a huge rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow as they barged inside and staged a demonstration demanding jobs.

The Home Minister was addressing a joint rally with coalition partner Nishad Party in Lucknow ahead of UP assembly polls on Friday.

The youths who staged a demonstration in the rally were applicants in the recruitment of 69,000 primary teachers conducted by the Yogi Government recently.

They alleged that not all the vacant seats were filled in the recruitment and reservation norms were not followed. These youths have been sitting on dharna in the state capital for the last few months and have knocked on the doors of all political parties seeking their support for the issue.

Recently these agitating youths had met with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi as well.

On Friday, while Amit Shah was addressing a joint rally of the BJP-Nishad Party at the Eco Garden in Lucknow, hundreds of agitating youths barged in the ground and started shouting slogans. Surprised at this move, the BJP first tried to pacify them and later on police was called to chase them away.

The agitators were carrying placards and banners accusing the Yogi Government of not doing injustice with them.

However, unmoved with all this, Amit Shah and other leaders continued their address and called upon the people to ensure the victory of the BJP alliance on over 300 assembly seats in the coming elections.

The Home Minister said that SP-BSP would be wiped off in the coming elections while Congress could not open its account.

