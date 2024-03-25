 Uttar Pradesh Horror: Decapitated Body Of Man Found On Railway Track In Sitapur
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In a chilling discovery, the decapitated body of a youth was found on a railway track in Sitapur. The identity of the deceased remains a mystery, despite authorities' efforts to establish it.

According to initial reports, the body could not be identified even after an hour of examination. Nearby the gruesome scene, a bicycle along with empty liquor pouches were discovered, suggesting the possibility of intoxication prior to the incident.

Authorities from the local police force arrived at the location in the Katili Chowki area of Ramkot police station. Efforts to identify the victim and piece together the events leading to the tragic demise are ongoing.

Investigators are considering the possibility that the young man may have been struck by a train while under the influence of alcohol, given the presence of the bicycle and liquor pouches near the site.

