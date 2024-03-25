Uttar Pradesh Horror: Decapitated Body Of Man Found On Railway Track In Sitapur

Representative Image

In a chilling discovery, the decapitated body of a youth was found on a railway track in Sitapur. The identity of the deceased remains a mystery, despite authorities' efforts to establish it.

According to initial reports, the body could not be identified even after an hour of examination. Nearby the gruesome scene, a bicycle along with empty liquor pouches were discovered, suggesting the possibility of intoxication prior to the incident.

सीतापुर- रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिला युवक का सिर कटा शव



➡एक घंटे बाद भी नहीं हो सकी मृतक की शिनाख्त



➡शव के पास मिली साइकिल और शराब के खाली पाउच



➡मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस, मृतक की शिनाख्त के प्रयास जारी



➡नशे की हालत में युवक के ट्रेन से कटने की आशंका



Authorities from the local police force arrived at the location in the Katili Chowki area of Ramkot police station. Efforts to identify the victim and piece together the events leading to the tragic demise are ongoing.

Investigators are considering the possibility that the young man may have been struck by a train while under the influence of alcohol, given the presence of the bicycle and liquor pouches near the site.