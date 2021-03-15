Uttar Pradesh: HC causes setback to Yogi government, directs to revise list of reserved seats for Panchayat Polls

Lucknow: In a setback to the Yogi Adityanth government, a Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the State Government to take 2015 as the base year for rotation of reserved seats for the three-tier Panchayat Polls.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Rituraj Awasthi and Justice Manish Mathur has also directed the State government to release the final list of rotated seats by March 27 to complete the poll process by May 25.

The two-member bench passed the verdict in a PIL filed by one Ajay Kumar who had challenged the decision of the State government of rotating reserved seats taking 1995 as the base year.