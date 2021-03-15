Uttar Pradesh: HC causes setback to Yogi government, directs to revise list of reserved seats for Panchayat Polls

Lucknow: In a setback to the Yogi Adityanth government, a Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the State Government to take 2015 as the base year for rotation of reserved seats for the three-tier Panchayat Polls.
The two-member bench comprising Justice Rituraj Awasthi and Justice Manish Mathur has also directed the State government to release the final list of rotated seats by March 27 to complete the poll process by May 25.
The two-member bench passed the verdict in a PIL filed by one Ajay Kumar who had challenged the decision of the State government of rotating reserved seats taking 1995 as the base year.
The High Court verdict has caused a major setback to the State government which has already carried a major exercise and announced the final list to seek objections. The revised final list was to be published on March 17 after taking a call on objections.
Now the state government will have to do the entire exercise for rotating reserved seats again. The State Panchayati Raj department will have to work day and night to do the process again as per the High Court order in less than 12 days.
There is already a delay in the three-tier Panchayati elections. They were to be held by January 15 this year. But due to rotation of reserved seats, it was delayed. The AAP has already released a list of 400 candidates.
The AAP Uttar Pradesh In-Charge Sanjay Singh said that they will change the party candidates as per the revised list of rotated reserved seats.
