Uttar Pradesh: President Kovind offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, CM Yogi Adityanath and Guv Anandiben Patel present -- see pics

Lucknow: The President Ram Nath Kovid, who is on a three-day visit to Varanasi, offered prayers at Baba Kashi Vishwanath temple and participated in special Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.
He was welcomed by the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. The President is accompanied by his wife and daughter.
The first family of the country offered prayers at Baba Kashi Vishwanath and participated in a special yajna. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showed him the model and maps of under-construction Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.
The President lauded Yogi Adityanath’s sustained efforts to save and develop the cultural and historical heritage of Uttar Pradesh.
Later, in the evening, the first family visited historical Dashasavmedh Ghat, where a special Mahaarti was organized for the President. Nine priests and 18 girls performed the Special Ganga MahaAarti on the occasion.
The President also visited Ganga Sewa Nidhi office to view the Art Gallery along with the family. He was presented a memento by the Nidhi Chairman Sushant Mishra.
On Sunday, the President will participate in a few programs organized in adjoining Sonebhadra and Mirzapur district. On the last day of his visit on Monday, Kovid will inaugurate a program organized by a daily newspaper.
Heavy security arrangements have been made in Varanasi in view of President’s first visit to Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after assuming the office. The UP ATS and STF commandos were deployed at all places he visited.
