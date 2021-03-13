Uttar Pradesh: President Kovind offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, CM Yogi Adityanath and Guv Anandiben Patel present -- see pics

The first family of the country offered prayers at Baba Kashi Vishwanath and participated in a special yajna. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showed him the model and maps of under-construction Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

The President lauded Yogi Adityanath’s sustained efforts to save and develop the cultural and historical heritage of Uttar Pradesh.

Later, in the evening, the first family visited historical Dashasavmedh Ghat, where a special Mahaarti was organized for the President. Nine priests and 18 girls performed the Special Ganga MahaAarti on the occasion.