Damoh: Sex ratio among tribals better than general population, says President Ram Nath Kovind

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said people can learn a lot from tribal communities where there was no gender-based discrimination and as a result, the sex ratio among them was better than the general population.

Addressing a state-level 'Janjatiya Sammelan (tribal meet)' here in Madhya Pradesh, Kovind said in tribal societies, groups are given importance over individuals and cooperation is encouraged instead of competition.

"We can learn a lot from our tribal brothers and sisters. In tribal communities, stress is laid on unity-basedsocieties," he said. "There is no discrimination between men and women, and that is why the sex ratio in these communities was better than the general population," he added.