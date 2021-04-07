Uttar Pradesh: Harvard University study lauds Yogi Adityanath govt's handling of migrant crisis amid pandemic

Lucknow: In a study, the Harvard University has lauded the Yogi Adityanath government for handling the migrant crisis more effectively than other states during the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

A government spokesman claimed that study of the Harvard University was based on the humanitarian crisis of migrant labourers during the coronavirus pandemic. It found that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had handled the crisis more efficiently than other states.

It lauded the efforts of the UP government in making available timely and free transportation facilities, ration kits and setting up medical centres.

The model of the Yogi government was appreciated in developing a mechanism for sustenance of affected families, employment generation by skill mapping, and prevention from pandemic.