For protection, welfare, and social security: Chhattisgarh govt issues order on State Migrant Workers Policy 2020

Chhattisgarh Government's Labour Department has formulated Chhattisgarh State Migrant Workers Policy 2020 for the protection, welfare, and social security of the migrant workers. In this regard the Labor Department has issued a notification, a government press release said on Thursday.

For smooth and safe migration of the migrant workers, Labour Department in coordination with various departments such as Revenue, Panchayat, and Rural Development Department, Skill Development Authority, Employment Planning, Department of Industries, Health, Finance and Home has formulated the policy for migrant workers to provide them better employment opportunities through registration and database compilation, the government statement said.

The department will prepare a database and do maintenance of it after registration of migrant workers, the release said.