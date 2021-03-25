For protection, welfare, and social security: Chhattisgarh govt issues order on State Migrant Workers Policy 2020

Chhattisgarh Government's Labour Department has formulated Chhattisgarh State Migrant Workers Policy 2020 for the protection, welfare, and social security of the migrant workers. In this regard the Labor Department has issued a notification, a government press release said on Thursday.
For smooth and safe migration of the migrant workers, Labour Department in coordination with various departments such as Revenue, Panchayat, and Rural Development Department, Skill Development Authority, Employment Planning, Department of Industries, Health, Finance and Home has formulated the policy for migrant workers to provide them better employment opportunities through registration and database compilation, the government statement said.
The department will prepare a database and do maintenance of it after registration of migrant workers, the release said.
Labor Department to implement the policy in coordination with Revenue, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Skill Development Authority, Employment Planning, Industry Department, Health, Finance and Home Department
The objective of Chhattisgarh State Migrant Workers Policy 2020 is to create a fear-free environment at the workplace to protect the dignity of workers to do capacity development of migrant workers on the values of equality and to provide adequate employment opportunities at the local level. Other objectives of this policy includes simplification of operation in the existing systems to increase accessibility to migrant workers, to strengthen the management of information related to workers, to increase participation of migrant workers in the development of Chhattisgarh and formulating a strategy for their welfare and safety.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)