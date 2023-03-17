Uttar Pradesh: H3N2 alert sounded; advisory issued as cases rise | PTI

Lucknow: Amid the rise in H3N2 case in India, the Uttar Pradesh government has now issued an advisory asking people to take necessary precautions including regular monitoring of oxygen level in infected patients.

The Yogi Adityanath govt has sounded statewide alert. Health officials have been asked to be vigilant about the effect. Hospitals have been instructed to admit patients whose oxygen level have fallen below 90. The advisory has also instructed administering Oseltamivir to H3N2 patients. A list of helpline numbers have been released for the citizens.

UP health director Dr Avinash Singh said, “Children in the age group of 6 months and 8 years and persons above 65 years have been asked to take precautions. The health staff has been asked to start vaccination. The number of cases infected with this virus is on the rise. An alert has been sounded in 75 districts. A team of experts — a physician, an epidemiologist, a pathologist and a microbiologist — has been formed.”

According to a spokesperson, a 10-bed isolation ward would be set up in every district hospital and a separate OPD is to be run for H3N2 influenza suspected patients. The situation is not alarming but precautions are being taken. The hospitals have been asked to admit patients in case the oxygen level falls below 90.

UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak said testing facilities have been made available at all the major hospitals including SGPGI, King George Medical University, GSVM Medical College Kanpur, SN Medical College Agra. Don't panic as it is a normal infection. Take medical help in case of need. Use masks again and avoid physical contact.