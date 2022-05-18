Uttar Pradesh govt clears proposal to stop grant for new madrasas

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government of Yogi Adityanath has stopped grants for new madrasas in the state. In a Cabinet decision on May 17, the state government accepted the proposal to exclude new madrasas from the grant list, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Yogi government has now closed all avenues for giving grants to new madrassas across the state. In the year 2016, the Yogi government abolished the policy implemented by the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government to give grants to madrasas.

The decision to stop funding new madrassas came within a week of the Uttar Pradesh government making it mandatory for all students and teachers in madrasas of the state to sing the National Anthem before commencing classes. The order was implemented on May 12.



In its last Budget, the UP government had allocated Rs 479 crore under the madrassa modernisation scheme, granting funds to the 558 institutes of the total of nearly 16,000 registered madrassas in the state.



In 2016, the Supreme Court had made it mandatory for cinema halls to play the national anthem before screening of a film. The people present in the hall were also required to stand during the anthem. However, two years later, the top court reversed its order saying this was no longer mandatory and that the Centre can formulate guidelines for this.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:34 PM IST