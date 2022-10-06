Uttar Pradesh: Girl allegedly raped, strangulated in Mainpuri, investigation underway

Representative pic | File

Lucknow: In yet another sensation case of crime against women, a graduate student in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh was raped and strangulated in broad daylight on Wednesday, October 5.

The incident occurred in Nagla Sheesham village under the Bhogaon police station of Mainpuri where the youth of the same village barged into the house of a girl and raped her. When the girl cried and resisted she was strangulated to death by the youth.

According to the superintendent of police (SP), Mainpuri, Kamlesh Dixit, the accused has been identified as Pushkar Lodhi who lives in the same village. While the father of the girl had gone to Bhogaon to purchase potatoes and the mother to a hospital in Agra for treatment, Pushkar forcefully entered the house and raped her on Wednesday afternoon.

The sister of the victim informed police that she had gone to college for classes and then returned home the accused was inside the room strangulating. According to her when she cried for help, the accused fled from the spot pushing her.

SP of Mainpuri said that soon after getting the information police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. A case has been lodged against Pushkar Lodhi under sections 376 and 302 and the hunt is on to arrest him.